State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 57.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,210,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $80.17 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

