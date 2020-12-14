State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

HOMB opened at $19.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

