State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RR Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,773,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 73.5% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 173,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 234,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

NYSE AAP opened at $157.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.50. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $170.50. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.