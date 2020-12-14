State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of YETI worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 27.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $72.06.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,938 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,977. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

