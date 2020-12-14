State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 15,994 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 29.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 27.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 369,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $71.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 2.01.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,340,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robin Vacha sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $451,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,043 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,808. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.