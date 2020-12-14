State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 81,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 50,050 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 17,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

OMC stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

