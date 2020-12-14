State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,043 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL opened at $236.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.61. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $245.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

