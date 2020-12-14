State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 20,000 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Haemonetics stock opened at $117.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $126.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

