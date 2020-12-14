State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 20,000 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,453 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 614,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,188 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,493 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 47.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 169,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IART opened at $58.28 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.