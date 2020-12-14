State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 30,000 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,654,766.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Campus Communities by 117.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,073 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth about $30,309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,906,000 after purchasing an additional 828,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

