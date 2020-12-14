State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 336,824 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 336,824 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,143,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,726,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after acquiring an additional 854,910 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

