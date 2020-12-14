State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 50,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,300.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ceridian HCM from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

CDAY stock opened at $97.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.72 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,991 shares of company stock worth $49,034,096 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

