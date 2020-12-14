State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 50,000 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,514 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cree in the third quarter worth $213,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cree by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,999 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 26,699 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 5.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 29.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CREE. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Cree stock opened at $92.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $104.27.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

