State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 50,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

