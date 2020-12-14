State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 533 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,271,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $188,568,000 after buying an additional 85,621 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,540,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,894 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC opened at $51.09 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.28.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

