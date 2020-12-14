State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 70,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,426,000 after acquiring an additional 553,760 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,699,000 after acquiring an additional 407,702 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 64.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 904,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 354,525 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

WBS opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

