State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Allegion by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,418,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,030,538,000 after acquiring an additional 754,417 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $109.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

