STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.06.

NYSE:STM opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

