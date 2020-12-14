SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DexCom in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.37.

Shares of DXCM opened at $347.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 143.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. DexCom has a 1-year low of $182.07 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in DexCom by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in DexCom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total transaction of $2,088,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.78, for a total transaction of $749,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $322,222.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $17,305,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

