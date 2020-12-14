Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

SYBX opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.12.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

