Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) Given a €50.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.28 ($50.91).

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €30.38 ($35.74) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. Talanx AG has a 12 month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.00.

Talanx AG (TLX.F) Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

