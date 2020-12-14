Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Talos Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.05). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Talos Energy stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.68 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

