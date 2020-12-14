The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €143.00 Price Target

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus SE (AIR.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.92 ($108.14).

Shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €92.19 ($108.46) on Monday. Airbus SE has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €70.37.

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

