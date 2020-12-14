The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) a GBX 520 Price Target

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 404.38 ($5.28).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 400.60 ($5.23) on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £81.60 billion and a PE ratio of -36.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 353.23.

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn acquired 88,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

About HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

