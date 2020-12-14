The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $364.32 on Friday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

