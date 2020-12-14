The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $115.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

