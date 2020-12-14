The Macerich Company to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $11.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.21 and a beta of 1.78. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Macerich in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich during the second quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Macerich by 68.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.