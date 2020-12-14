The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,383 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEN opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $510,529.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 164,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $1,797,638.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,093,917 shares of company stock worth $11,984,470. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

