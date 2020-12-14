The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.20.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $136.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.58. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $149.39. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.63.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Middleby by 83.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

