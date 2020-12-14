The Toro (TTC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Toro stock opened at $91.52 on Monday. The Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $710,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,908.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $461,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,620 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

