The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $182.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.80.

DIS stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average of $126.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.14 billion, a PE ratio of -110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $179.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after buying an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

