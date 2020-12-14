TheStreet Lowers Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) to D

TheStreet lowered shares of Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Nova LifeStyle stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.67. Nova LifeStyle has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.