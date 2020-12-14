Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Transcat has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $254.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $284,094.16. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $82,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,631 shares of company stock worth $436,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Transcat by 86.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 146,296 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Transcat by 45.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 218,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 67,781 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Transcat by 104.8% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 44,009 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at $872,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

