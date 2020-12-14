Truist Financial Corp Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hexcel by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 117.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 28.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.52.

HXL stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.