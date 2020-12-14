Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 167.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $131.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average is $136.11. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. BidaskClub cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

