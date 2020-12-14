Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

BNL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

NYSE:BNL opened at $19.00 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.33.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33).

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

In related news, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

