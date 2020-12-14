Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wix.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of ($3.09) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.07). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Wix.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Wix.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.82.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $266.41 on Monday. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.69 and its 200 day moving average is $262.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after acquiring an additional 573,273 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,396,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 22.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 906,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after acquiring an additional 166,175 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,134,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 72.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,681,000 after acquiring an additional 141,236 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

