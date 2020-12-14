Truist Securiti Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.24 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

Shares of SIVB opened at $349.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.77. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $363.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John China sold 990 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

