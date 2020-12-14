Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

FHN opened at $12.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 746,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 665,201 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 474,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 337,062 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 936,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 418,182 shares in the last quarter.

In other First Horizon National news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

