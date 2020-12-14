Truist Securiti Weighs in on Mack-Cali Realty Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mack-Cali Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mack-Cali Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack-Cali Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of CLI opened at $13.14 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

