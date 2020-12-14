Truist Securiti Weighs in on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $57.92 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.98 million.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.