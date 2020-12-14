Truist Securiti Weighs in on The Walt Disney Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton forecasts that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

DIS stock opened at $175.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.14 billion, a PE ratio of -110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.95.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

