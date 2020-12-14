Trust Investment Advisors Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 8.1% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,371 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.1% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $213.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

