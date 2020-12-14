TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 21st

TS Innovation Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) quiet period will end on Monday, December 21st. TS Innovation Acquisitions had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TS Innovation Acquisitions’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:TSIAU opened at $10.25 on Monday. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

About TS Innovation Acquisitions

There is no company description available for TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp.

