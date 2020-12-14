Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of TWIN opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 285,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.