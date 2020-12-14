Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TWO. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 592,929 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 579,845 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

