UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150,707 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,892,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,679,000 after acquiring an additional 184,477 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,438,000 after buying an additional 8,792,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,341,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,418,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.6% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 899,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 221,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.75 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

