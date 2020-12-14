UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.20 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Portland General Electric worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 405.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Portland General Electric by 54.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter.

POR stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

