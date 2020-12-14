UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.33 Million Position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Wyndham Destinations worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WYND opened at $43.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -363.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

