UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of ICU Medical worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 49.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 55,430 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,541 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $7,776,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,777 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,515. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Shares of ICUI opened at $195.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.55 and a 200 day moving average of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

